Michelle Obama on Meghan and Harry interview: 'There is nothing more important than family'

Obama shared she hoped there would be forgiveness

Michelle Obama is sharing her hopes of reconciliation between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the British Royal Family following the couple’s explosive interview.

The beloved former first lady recently appeared on Access Hollywood for a sit-down with Mario Lopez to discuss her new Netflix show cooking series Waffles + Mochi. During the discussion, she shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have also signed with the streaming giant to produce documentaries.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 19: Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses her book “Becoming” at Barclays Center on December 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

However, last week, Meghan and Harry were the ones in front of the camera as they detailed to Oprah Winfrey why they stepped back as senior working royals in the Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. Obama shared her thoughts about the future for the couple, who are also expecting their second child, a daughter, in the summer.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Obama said. “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

Obama previously collaborated with Meghan in 2019 when the Duchess of Sussex interviewed Obama, 57, for British Vogue. Since that time, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, shocked the world last January when they left the U.K. and relocated to California.

Meghan and Harry told Winfrey during their interview that the monarchy was unsupportive of the pair. Meghan shared that she had suicidal ideation but did not receive help from the institution.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Harry added that his family cut them off financially despite threats to their safety. However, Harry was able to move his family due to an inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana. Tyler Perry also provided his home for the couple and security until they were able to secure deals with Netflix and Spotify.

“All I wanted was enough money to get security and keep my family safe,” Harry said.

The expecting couple also alleged that a member of the British Royal Family was concerned about what skin tone their first-born child Archie would be.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan shared.

(Credit: Getty Images)

She added, “we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II following the interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

