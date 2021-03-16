Penn. veteran with lung problems, 70, saves neighbor from burning home

He wasted no time putting his own life at risk to save his friend who was on fire

Loading the player...

A 70-year-old Pennsylvania veteran with lung issues is making national headlines for entering a burning home to rescue his neighbor from a fire.

Marine Corps veteran Jimmy Johnson is being hailed a local hero for his quick-thinking actions on March 13, when the fire in Norristown broke out around 10 a.m. He wasted no time putting his own life at risk to save his friend who was stuck inside the burning home. Per PEOPLE, the Norristown Fire Department commended Johnson “for his service to our country and our community”

Read More: Fired NYPD discrimination investigator shared racist rants online, records show

According to authorities, “As he ran up Swede St, he called 911 and told them about the fire,” the fire department wrote. “Then with the help of some young kids on the block, they kicked in the door and started yelling for everyone to get out.” But there was one resident unable to escape the fire on his own.

The veteran has lung issues, but that didn’t slow him down as he entered the home, found the man upstairs who was on fire, and then dragged him downstairs and outside to safety, according to ABC affiliate WPVI. Authorities used a blanket to put out the flames.

“He was on fire! I said, ‘We got to get him out quick!'” Johnson recalled to the local outlet. “I drug [sic] him down the stairs, brought him outside and I’m just putting the fire out in his hair.”

Johnson told the fire department “it was just instinct that kicked in and he did what he had to do,” according to their post.

Read More: Mom, daughter killed in Chicago house fire family says was set intentionally

“He thanked Plymouth Community Ambulance and all the firefighters for taking care of him and making sure he was ok,” fire officials wrote. “The Norristown Fire Department salutes Mr. Johnson for his service to our country and our community.”

Marine Corps veteran Jimmy Johnson – CREDIT: NORRISTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT

“The Norristown Fire Department salutes Mr. Johnson for his service to our country and our community. Mr. Johnson will be recognized by the municipality for his heroism at an upcoming council meeting,” Norristown fire officials said on Facebook.

Johnson has been presented with a certificate honoring his bravery by Magistrate Judge Gregory Scott.

“I appreciate you so much,” said Scott, who is also a Norristown firefighter, while presenting the certificate, according to the report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

