Tiger Woods released from hospital weeks after car crash

He announced the good news via a statement on Twitter, saying: 'Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery.'

Golf legend Tiger Woods has returned home to Florida 21 days after a serious single-car accident in California on Feb. 23.

Golf icon Tiger Woods has left the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home following his serious car crash late last month. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” he tweeted. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

The 45-year-old golfer had extensive leg injuries that required surgery to insert a rod for stabilization of his tibia and fibula, plus pins and screws inserted into his ankle and foot. He was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson for emergency surgery and later transferred to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Woods was driving to a GolfTV appearance when he veered his 2021 Genesis GV80 across a median on Hawthorne Boulevard, rolled over multiple times and crashed into a ditch.

The month before the accident, a new documentary on Woods premiered on HBO. Tiger is a two-part look into the depths of his life from his rise as a golf prodigy to his complicated relationship with his father, Earl. It even covers the infidelity scandal in 2009 that led to the end of Woods’ marriage.

“I mean, you can’t help but feel for a guy,” the documentary’s co-director, Matthew Hamachek, told CNN, “who was thrust into the national spotlight at the age of two.”

Woods’ son, Charlie, has also demonstrated golf prowess. Late last year, the 11-year-old participated in the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

In talking to reporters after his child’s December tournament, Woods said, “I really don’t care about my game. I’m just making sure that Charlie has the time of his life, and he’s doing that. I’m making sure he is able to enjoy all of this.”

