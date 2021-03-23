La La Anthony and Fashion Nova Cares donate $25k to Girls Inc. NYC

The gift is part of Megan Thee Stallion and the fashion brand's 'Women on Top' initiative

La La Anthony has revealed Girls. Inc of New York City as the recipient of a $25,000 grant provided by Fashion Nova Cares and the Women On Top initiative.

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion launched the program in collaboration with the fast-fashion brand’s philanthropic arm to empower women through scholarships and grants. La La chose an organization with a mission she stands firmly behind.

“I’m a firm believer that the path to success includes advocating for other women,” said La La in a statement provided exclusively to theGrio.

“I was raised in Flatbush and it’s so important to always stay true to where I come from and help out girls who grew up just like me. Girls. Inc of New York City strives to help girls from diverse, ethnic, racial, and socio-economic backgrounds across the five boroughs. Their programming and advocacy work gives girls the tools to develop their inherent strengths so they can navigate the world and truly thrive.”

“I am excited to present today’s $25,000 donation recipient to a organization I love,” Anthony wrote on Instagram sharing the news.



theGrio reported the Grammy-award-winning rapper and Fashion Nova Cares launched the Women on Top initiative, where every $1 million was distributed across multiple platforms to support women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and female-focused charities.

This program was launched on International Women’s Day and will wrap up at the end of March as Women’s History Month closes.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million dollars to support women-led businesses and organizations,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

To date, the program has made donations to the following:

YMCA of Houston, Maxie J, a Los Angeles-based Black woman designer and stylist and founder of the EllaeLisque Brand, Timeekah Murphy, another LA-based Black woman designer, Megan Thee Stallion’s HBCU Texas Southern University, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, Until Freedom, Mika Osmanovic, a Bosnian refugee, first-generation college student and future dentist, Tia Adeola, an NYC-based Black female designer, Black Women for Wellness Foundation, Casa De Esperanza, and more.

Notably, the program provided a $100,000 grant to the Breonna Taylor foundation as part of the philanthropic effort on the 1-year-anniversary of Taylor’s tragic death. theGrio reported, the “Savage” rapper announced the foundation, founded by Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, is the recipient of $100,000 in a social media post.

“A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends. Breonna’s name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “The core mission of the foundation is to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability.

The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support.”

