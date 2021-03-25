Patriots’ Justin Herron honored after saving woman, 71, from sexual assault

'My parents always talked to me about it. If there's someone in need, make sure you can help them and be the best you can be'

Thanks to New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron and his heroic spirit, he saved an elderly woman from a sexual assault attack.

Herron was in Arizona’s Kiwanis Park when he saw a man try to assault a 71-year-old woman. The Tempe Police Department held an event on Wednesday to thank the player and award him with an Outstanding Service Award, per People.

Herron says he was stunned at what he saw and recalls being “in shock” at the moment.

“It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking. I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help,” Herron shared.

“All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be.”

Justin Herron Image: Patriots.com

Herron, who wasn’t alone, was assisted with taking down the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero. Both Herron and his friend were awarded on Wednesday by the Tempe PD for their bravery.

“If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could’ve been much worse,” said Detective Natalie Barela.

Herron said that he took action because he was taught to help those in need. He shared, “My parents always talked to me about it. If there’s someone in need, make sure you can help them and be the best you can be.”

“I don’t want this to happen again, I don’t want to have to save someone else’s life again, but I’m glad I was able to save someone’s life on Saturday,” added Herron. “Nobody should have to go through that.”

According to the authorities, Caballero pushed the woman to the ground and attempted to remove her pants. Rogers said he stayed to make sure Caballero did not get away until the police were called. Rogers added, “After he got off of her, we looked at each other and said we need to make sure he doesn’t go anywhere.”

The suspect has been charged with attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

The victim calls the duo “her angels.”

Luckily for us, all good Samaritans have been active recently. As per theGrio, a 70-year-old Pennsylvania veteran with lung issues is making national headlines for entering a burning home to rescue his neighbor from a fire.

Marine Corps veteran Jimmy Johnson is being hailed a local hero for his quick-thinking actions on March 13, when the fire in Norristown broke out around 10 a.m. He wasted no time putting his own life at risk to save his friend who was stuck inside the burning home. Per PEOPLE, the Norristown Fire Department commended Johnson “for his service to our country and our community”

Marine Corps veteran Jimmy Johnson – CREDIT: NORRISTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT

According to authorities, “As he ran up Swede St, he called 911 and told them about the fire,” the fire department wrote. “Then with the help of some young kids on the block, they kicked in the door and started yelling for everyone to get out.” But there was one resident unable to escape the fire on his own

The veteran has lung issues, but that didn’t slow him down as he entered the home, found the man upstairs who was on fire, and then dragged him downstairs and outside to safety, according to ABC affiliate WPVI. Authorities used a blanket to put out the flames.

“He was on fire! I said, ‘We got to get him out quick!’” Johnson recalled to the local outlet. “I drug [sic] him down the stairs, brought him outside and I’m just putting the fire out in his hair.”

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

