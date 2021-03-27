Cassie and Alex Fine introduce their new daughter, Sunny Cinco

The couple just celebrated their first daughter Frankie's birthday with a coronavirus pandemic-appropriate party at home

On Saturday, singer Cassie and her personal trainer husband, Alex Fine, made the virtual announcement of the birth of their second daughter.

PEOPLE reported that the 34-year-old singer said on Instagram, with adorable, accompanying photos, “On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

Cassie & Alex Fine (Photo courtesy of People. Credit: Alex Fine/Instagram)

In a letter to his two little girls penned in commemoration of the special occasion, entitled “Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine,” Alex Fine wrote “I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love.”

The father of two continued, “I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing.”

Fine gushed further, “I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da.”

Cassie, Alex, & Frankie (Photo courtesy of People. Credit: Cassie/Instagram)

The doting couple, married two years ago this August, recently celebrated their first daughter Frankie’s Dec. 6 birthday with a coronavirus pandemic-appropriate party at home, reported by PEOPLE. The couple missed their extended family but made the most of video chat options, much to the playful delight of baby Frankie.

“Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday,” wrote Cassie in touching mother-to-daughter post at the time, reported PEOPLE.

“Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity!” She continued.

