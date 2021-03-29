Barack Obama speaks out following death of grandmother: ‘Miss her dearly’

Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama was the second wife of Obama's grandfather, and she helped raise his father, with whom he shares a name.

The grandmother of former President Barack Obama (above), shown at January’s inauguration ceremonies, has died in Kenya Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama was 99. (Photo by Greg Nash – Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama announced that his grandmother has passed away at the age of 99 in Kenya.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as ‘Mama Sarah’ but known to us as ‘Dani’ or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life,” Obama tweeted this morning.

He shared a picture of himself in his youth with his grandmother.

Sarah Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, also named Barack Obama.

My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/avDY4f1PVu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 29, 2021

His grandmother attended his inauguration in 2009 as the first Black president of the United States. He spoke lovingly of her in his best-selling 1995 memoir, Dreams from My Father.

Obama wrote that he met her in 1988 when he went to Kenya for the first time. He said that while they had language barriers, they ultimately developed a closeness.

A spokesperson for the Kenyan Obamas noted that her death was not coronavirus-related.

Mama Sarah, as she was known, promoted education for girls and orphans in her village, a mission similar to that of First Lady Michelle Obama. According to The Daily Mail, “The Mama Sarah Obama Foundation helped provide food and education to children who lost their parents — providing school supplies, uniforms, basic medical needs, and school fees.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a statement on the elders passing, saying: “The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman, a matriarch who held together with the Obama family and was an icon of family values.”

She will be remembered for her work to promote education to empower orphans, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong´o said. He also offered his condolences to the people of Kogelo village for losing a matriarch.

Former President Obama traveled to Kenya with his family in 2018, where he visited with his grandmother. While she was not fully literate even as an adult, she stressed education to her village and was known for saying “If a woman gets an education, she will not only educate her family, but educate the entire village.”

