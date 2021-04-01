Tiffany Haddish says she may wear McQueen dress for 9th time to her ‘wedding reception’

Haddish has worn the infamous white gown during some of her most significant moments in Hollywood

A few years ago, Tiffany Haddish went viral for repeatedly wearing the same white dress during several significant occasions, and now it appears the infamous garment is back!

Hollywood starlets usually consider it a cardinal sin to be seen in the same outfit twice. But when Haddish made it to the A-list, she found that rule ridiculous. She intentionally wore the same Alexander McQueen halter gown to the Academy Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and while hosting Saturday Night Live, to name a few.

Now she appears to be bringing her favorite outfit out of retirement one more time for PEOPLE‘s 2021 Beautiful Issue.

.@TiffanyHaddish's famous white dress is back! ✨ She's rewearing her iconic Alexander McQueen halter gown for the 8th time — this time, in PEOPLE's #BeautifulIssue. https://t.co/05YqP0H6C3 pic.twitter.com/dRkPaQBJcN — People (@people) April 1, 2021

“This is the longest-running joke in Hollywood,” the comedian teased the publication while modeling the “gown that keeps on giving.”

“He thinks it’s so funny,” she responded when asked what her boyfriend Common thinks of her penchant for recycling the $4,000 Alexander McQueen design. “He’s like, ‘Man, you’re really practical. I like that. You’re thinking about the money, and I like that about you.'”

“It was like, wow I’m having these huge moments in this dress. I spent so much money, and every time I wear it, it’s like another huge moment,” she says of her decision to rock the gown one more time.

“Maybe the next time I wear it, it’ll be at my wedding reception!” she added.

All jokes aside, it’s worth noting that Haddish first wore the dress to the premiere of Girls Trip in 2017 – the movie that literally catapulted her career into the stratosphere. But back then, she wasn’t as rich as she is now, and the price tag initially made her pause.

“I [was] like, ‘Oh, hell no. This is my mortgage. I can’t wear this dress,” she recalled.

Tiffany Haddish wearing her Alexander McQueen dress at the Academy Awards, the Girls Trip movie premiere and Saturday Night Live. Photo: Getty Images/ theGrio collage

When the dismayed actress was informed she couldn’t return the purchase, that’s when she made the decision to wear it enough times to make it feel more like an investment instead of a foolish splurge.

“I was just like devastated,” she admitted. “I was very upset that I spent that much money on a dress period. Then I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to wear this dress everywhere I go then. I’m going to get my money’s worth.'”

An unexpected win

As we previously reported, last month Haddish went viral when a video was released of the exact moment she found out she’d won a GRAMMY.

While filming the upcoming season of her CBS show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, the actress was brought to tears when she unexpectedly learned of her win for Best Comedy Album.

At the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Haddish’s Black Mitzvah comedy special competed with releases from veteran comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Jim Gaffigan. The special featured hilarious jokes from Haddish but also illuminating stories about her past and rise to fame.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the heartwarming clip, Haddish is in the middle of filming when someone off-camera reveals that she won Best Comedy Album. Completely shocked, the comedian asks in the clip, “Y’all serious? I really won?”

As tears begin to fall, her child co-stars gleefully applaud Haddish. She then speaks to the historical significance of her winning this award. Haddish explains to the kids, “Do you know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?” One of the children tells her, “Yes, I learned that for Black History Month!”

Haddish continues, saying, “Yes, a Black woman hasn’t won for Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg.” In 1988, comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg won Best Comedy Album for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.

