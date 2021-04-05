Morgan Freeman stars in new COVID Vaccine PSA: ‘If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine’

'Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again.'

This week Hollywood heavyweight Morgan Freeman is sending an important message to any of his fans who may be on the fence about getting the COVID vaccine.

According to PEOPLE, the Oscar-winner is starring in a new PSA for The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force titled “Be There. This Is Your Shot.” The spot essentially urges Americans to “take care of one another” and do their part in the fight against the coronavirus by getting vaccinated.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” Freeman explains in the PSA. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

Morgan is just the latest A-lister to lend his voice to this cause, and Robin Bronk, CEO of The Creative Coalition hopes having familiar faces speak out in support of the vaccine will help the general public be more comfortable with the idea of signing up to get it.

“The arts have extraordinary power to change hearts and minds,” Bronk said in a statement “By helping people to get the facts about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, we hope this PSA will empower more Americans to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Together, we can achieve a vaccinated nation and stamp out serious COVID illness once and for all.”

“The Creative Coalition was founded to utilize the power of the arts, of letters, and of entertainment in partnership with influential leaders so that we can help provide for social welfare and serve the public good,” added the organization’s President, actor Tim Daly. “The Blue Ribbon Task Force — this braintrust spearheaded by The Creative Coalition and Yale — is designed to provide programming, leadership, guidance, and assets to mitigate COVID vaccine hesitancy and, in turn, eradicate this virus that has paralyzed our nation and the world.”

As we previously reported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently jumped on board in support of vaccinations and used a visit to a western Kentucky hospital to encourage his fellow republicans to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

“As a Republican man, I wasn’t reluctant to get it when I was eligible and I would encourage everybody to do that,” he said. “The sooner we can get to 75%, to herd immunity, and get our economy up and open, the better.”

“There may be some segments of our population that still have some reservations about this for one reason or another,” he said. “But, what I heard from these health care professionals behind me, is there’s no real good reason not to get the vaccination.”

