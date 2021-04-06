RHOSLC’s Jen Shah says she’s ‘only minority on show,’ says Mary Cosby ‘thinks she’s white’

The reality TV star was recently arrested and indicted in a federal telemarketing fraud case

A controversial figure from the caste of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah says she’s “the only minority” on the show, claiming Black cast member Mary Cosby “thinks she’s white.”

Shah has already made major headlines in the past week. As theGrio reported last Tuesday, Shah was arrested “for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

Now, she’s facing controversy over leaked audio from a voice memo Shah sent on Instagram. On the recording, Shah complains about her fellow housewives and how she feels she is treated on the show.

She explains, “…I’m the only minority on the show. Mary [Cosby] doesn’t even count because Mary thinks she’s white. But, they just all came for me, which it’s fine. I’m gonna be myself. People like that because I’m real.”

Shah also claims in the leak that she has “the biggest heart” and that aspect of her character is the source of friction with the rest of her castmates.

“And they know I’m the one on the show that has the biggest heart too. They know that…” she says in the memo.

As theGrio reported extensively last winter, Shah repeatedly found herself at odds with her castmates due to her behavior. Shah constantly commented on her fellow housewife’s marital woes, infamously saying that Cosby, “f—d her grandfather,” referring to the fact that Cosby is married to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.

Oddly, Shah referred to Cosby as a “woman of color” on national TV during the three-part reunion special. As theGrio covered a few months ago, Shah told host Andy Cohen, “Mary would know, I’m a woman of color, it means something different to be labeled a bully!

She added, “That took me back like thirty, forty, years…telling a woman of color she’s aggressive and using these terms is very dangerous, you don’t know because you’re not in those shoes…this is hurtful when you make allegations to a colored woman!”

According to Bravo, Shah identifies as Tongan and Hawaiian, saying that she felt targeted growing up as a woman of color in Salt Lake City. She converted from the Mormon religion to Islam, per her Bravo bio.

Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah (Bravo)

In a recent interview with Variety, Cohen confirmed that the second season of RHOSLC is currently in production. Page Six also confirmed that RHOSLC is currently filming and that Bravo cameras intend to capture Shah amid her current scandal.

An insider told Page Six, “Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so producers plan to follow it just as closely and use whatever footage they legally can.”

