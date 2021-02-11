RHOSLC: The three-part reunion kicks off with the ladies reuniting in NYC

Mary Cosby, Jen Shah, and the rest of the cast attend their first 'Real Housewives' reunion ever

After a successful first season, last night The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City kicked off its first ever three-part reunion, which featured plenty of fashion, drama and rehashing the season’s biggest plot points.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the RHOSLC reunion saw the ladies of Salt Lake City reunite almost year after filming their first season. Filmed in New York City, the three-part reunion marked a rite of passage for the woman after making it through their first season as Real Housewives.

From finally seeing Mary Cosby with the other women to Jen Shah answering to some of the women’s complaints about her, the first part of the reunion hit the ground running the second it started.

Most of the reunion centered around Jen Shah, who found herself in the middle of a lot of drama this year. Many fans questioned Shah’s “tantrums” that she threw this season. When answering Cohen, Shah explained, “I was going through a lot, and I wasn’t proud of all of the things I did or how I acted or communicated but…you know what, sh– happens!”

Cosby chimed in as the ladies broke down Shah’s behavior, saying, “I think she is more temperamental at me than anyone else…when my name comes, it’s a trigger for her.” Cosby of course is referencing her season-long feud with Shah, who frequently attacked Cosby’s friendship and marriage to her step-grandfather.

Shah and another housewife Lisa Barlow pushed back on this, with Barlow saying, “Mary, no disrespect, I disagree with that, I feel like when she [Jen] gets upset when your name’s said, it usually doesn’t have anything to do with you.”

Cosby stood firm though, insisting that Barlow herself told Cosby that Shah was triggered by the First Lady. Other Real Housewives, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, seemed to agree with Cosby, confirming that they feel Shah is triggered by Cosby.

Shah also found herself in some heat with her friend Meredith Marks. Marks accused Shah of being “a big personality” and coming after her children on social media. Marks, who’s son Brooks felt uncomfortable by Shah’s behavior, made it clear that her son did not tell her not to be friends with Shah, but at the very least she wanted an apology from her.

With two parts left of the reunion special, it seems like the drama is just beginning for the women of SLC. Tune in to Bravo next Wednesday at 10:00 EST to watch Part 2 of the RHOSLC reunion.

