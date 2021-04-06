T.I., Tiny issue new statement after more women come forward

The embattled couple's lawyer has denied new allegations of sexual assault on their behalf

More women have come forward to accuse T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault and through their representative, the couple has now issued a statement. In the past week, more women have come forward to accuse them of sexual assault.

“The Harrises are waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief,” per the statement issued by their counsel Steve Sadow on Tuesday.

T.I. (L) and his wife Tiny arrive at the premiere of “Identity Thief” at the Village Theatre on Feb. 4, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disapproving these scurrilous accusations.”

T.I. & Tiny have put out a new statement after three more women accused them of sexual assaulthttps://t.co/hIjxRmjGuw pic.twitter.com/lshPSM00ev — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 6, 2021

As per theGrio, now three additional women have accused the couple of sexual assault.

The unnamed individuals are being represented by Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney representing a growing list of accusers. Dozens of clients have made “a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation,” the outlet said.

The three women are not disclosing their identities at this time.

Blackburn’s spokesperson said one woman who says she met the couple at a Miami nightclub in 2010, claims they “forced” her to swallow a pill and that Tiny later “undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse” that was nonconsensual at a South Beach hotel, according to Page Six.

A second woman alleges that T.I. and a male friend drugged and raped her in Miami during the 2010 Memorial Day weekend, the report said. The third woman brought a story of being “drugged” and “sex trafficked” in multiple states, it said.

Multiple accusations against T.I. and Tiny have been made public over the past three months.

In January, several women came forward with claims of sexual abuse by the pair, as previously reported by theGrio.

Blackburn stated that the “eerily similar” accusations date back as far as 2005 and as recent as 2018, all involving both T.I. and Tiny engaging in “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” in tandem, according to The New York Times.

In addition to the alleged assaults in Miami, Blackburn says some of the accusers say that abuse also took place in Georgia and California. He says he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against T.I. and Tiny.

Additional reporting by Matthew Allen

