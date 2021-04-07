1st Black UNC head coach Hubert Davis says he’s ‘proud wife is white’

Hubert Davis, who was an assistant basketball coach for years at the University of North Carolina, spoke at his first news conference since being named successor to coaching legend Roy Williams, where one part of his comments has quickly gone viral.

When asked about the significance of being the first Black head coach in UNC history, Davis said, “It is significant. It’s significant that I’m African American, and I’m the head coach here. It’s significant. I know that in terms of Division I head coaches all around the country, only 26% of the head coaches for Division I basketball are compromised (sic) by minorities.”

In this 2017 photo, Hubert Davis, now head coach for University of North Carolina Tar Heels, looks on during practice ahead of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“I know that it is significant,” Davis continued. “I know that it is significant that I’m the fourth African American head coach in any sport in the history of the University of North Carolina. I’m very proud to be African-American. But I’m also very proud that my wife is white, and I’m also very proud that my three very beautiful, unbelievable kids are a combination of us.”

The comments, shared in a 50-second clip, quickly made the rounds on social media and promptly garnered confused responses.

Hubert Davis on being the 1st Black Head Coach in UNC History. pic.twitter.com/CKLLSJllAj — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) April 6, 2021

“Yeah. That last part was so unnecessary and I hope he sees it and recognizes,” one fan wrote.

Others called the comment, “awkward.”

“Hubert Davis was going IN until the end,” lawyer and sports contributor Exavier Pope wrote. “Why did he feel the need to say the last part of about being proud to have a White wife? It’s perfectly fine he does, God bless their family, but why did he feel the need say it in the context of the history he was making? Odd.”

Professionally, Davis is highly qualified to lead the Tar Heels. He played at UNC under Coach Dean Smith, where he won three NCAA championships, and also had a career playing in the NBA.

In a statement upon his new job’s announcement, Davis referenced his wife. “I love this university. I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”

