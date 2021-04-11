Kid Cudi pays tribute to Kurt Cobain with floral dress for SNL debut

The rapper's celebration of the rock star comes days after the 28th anniversary of the singer's April 5th death.

Kid Cudi honored Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain during his Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest over the weekend.

The rapper paid homage via his wardrobe choices. First hitting the stage at Studio 8H for a performance of his track “Tequila Shots,” Cudi donned a shirt that had a photo of Farley on it, paired with a green cardigan similar to the one Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in 1993.

Farley, a former SNL cast member, died in 1997 at age 33 from a drug overdose. Cobain died in 1994 at age 27 from an alleged suicide. For Cudi’s second performance of the track “Sad People,” he sported a dress with a floral pattern similar to a shirt Cobain once wore. Cudi’s celebration of the rock star comes days after the 28th anniversary of Cobain’s April 5th death. Check out Kid Cudi’s performances via the clips below.

Several fans took to Twitter after the show to share their appreciation for Cudi spreading awareness about suicide and prevention. Back in 2016, the hip-hop star checked himself into rehab for “depression and suicidal urges.” As theGRIO previously reported, Cudi made the announcement on his Facebook page and signed the post with his real name, Scott Mescudi.

He described himself in the note as “a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life.” After publicly revealing that he would be seeking help for his anxiety and depression, it sparked a national conversation on mental health, especially for Black men.

“My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it,” Kid Cudi wrote on Facebook about his struggles with mental health, theGRIO reported. “I cant make new friends because of it. I [don’t] trust anyone because of it and [I’m] tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling.”

Twitter users @DaynaLNuckolls and @TheCosby then suggested a hashtag for Black men to use as a safe space to talk about mental health. They put forward #YouGoodMan, a hashtag that Black men ultimately used to speak about their issues and check on each other. The hashtag provided a space for people to talk about mental health issues that are often overlooked due to stigma.

During his SNL appearance, Cudi was featured in a sketch titled, “Weird Little Flute” alongside Pete Davidson and surprise guest Timothée Chalamet.

Following his SNL performance, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to announce his forthcoming collection with Italian luxury label Off White and his Cobain-inspired dress will be included.

“Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!!,” he wrote. Off-White was founded by American designer Virgil Abloh.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

