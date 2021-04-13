Wisc. officer who shot Jacob Blake back on the job following investigation

'Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made,' said Chief Daniel Miskinis

The police officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to work.

Kenosha, Wisconsin police released a statement about its decision to allow the officer back on duty on Tuesday. They say an investigation revealed the officer’s actions were consistent with training.

(Credit: Facebook and Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP)

“Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made,” said Chief Daniel Miskinis per a statement released to Twitter.

Officer Rusten Sheskey was allowed to resume his work duties on March 31, per WISN 2. He had been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

“He acted within the law and was consistent with training,“ per the statement. “This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline.”

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by the officer on August 23, 2020 in front his children. The incident caused national outcry and protests erupted all over the country.

As per theGrio, Blake is taking legal action. He filed a civil suit against Sheskey for excessive force.

Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. (Photo: Handout)

Blake was shot in the back in August by Officer Sheskey in Kenosha during a domestic dispute. Video of the shooting went viral during a summer that had already seen protests against police violence across the nation.

Sheskey shot Blake after attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant when a small pocket knife fell out of his pants. In a previous interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Blake said that he intended to return to the vehicle and surrender. The officer shot him in the back as he opened the car door.

Sheskey shot Blake seven times. Blake is now confined to a wheelchair.

Wisconsin prosecutors declined to file charges against the officer who claimed self-defense. District Attorney Mike Graveley said that Blake was armed with a knife, refused orders to drop it, and made gestures as if he would stab the officer. He also claimed that once Blake dropped the knife, Sheskey stopped shooting and delivered first aid.

Blake’s shooting drew intense criticism because it happened in front of three of his six children who were in the back seat of the car. He told Strahan that when the shooting stopped, he told them, “Daddy love you no matter what.”

“I thought that was going to be the last thing I say to them,” Blake said. “Thank God it wasn’t.”

Additional reporting by Biba Adams

