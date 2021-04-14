Bobby Brown suspects Nick Gordon in deaths of Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina

"He was the only one there for both situations with my ex-wife and with my daughter and they both died the exact same way," Brown said.

In a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Bobby Brown reveals he suspects Nick Gordon is responsible for the deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown.

On a recent episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Brown sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris to open up about generational trauma and to tell his side of his often tragic family story. In the wide-ranging interview, Brown reveals that he believes Gordon to be responsible for the deaths of not only his late daughter Bobbi Kristina, who was found legally responsible for her death in 2016, but for the death of music legend Houston as well.

Houston died on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48. Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22 after spending months in hospice care.

Singer Bobby Brown attends The “Bobby-Q” Atlanta Premiere Of “The Bobby Brown Story” at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Pinkett-Smith asked Brown in the interview, “So you believe that there was foul play in Bobbi Kristina’s death?” Brown confirmed in his response that he believes Gordon drugged his daughter, before revealing he believes Gordon also was responsible for the death of his ex-wife.

“He was the only one there for both situations with my ex-wife and with my daughter and they both died the exact same way,” Brown said.

Singer Whitney Houston (L) and Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“This is my opinion of who I think this young man was,” he explained. “Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of party favors to them.”

He also revealed in the interview that he never had a chance to confront Gordon before he passed away. “Before his death I was in rehab at the time when he passed. I had planned on, once I left rehab, to approach the young man just to find out how my daughter was in her last days.”

He also opened up about the recent death of his son Bobby Brown Jr. at the end of Red Table Talk. He shared, “Losing him was very, very unexpected, just like losing my daughter. We were just in the studio two nights before.”

He further explained, “he was a musician, played piano, played drums, he was a great writer. He was a teacher and learner. He learned from everybody that he was around and he taught just as much as he learned…I admired him as a young man and how he grew up, he just wanted to be apart of something that was going to be special.”

As theGrio reported in March, Brown publicly called for opioid suppliers to be held responsible in the wake of his son’s death. He shared in a statement, “My family continues to mourn my son’s death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Check out the latest episode of Red Table Talk here.

