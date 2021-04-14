DJ Mustard accuses personal shopper of stealing $50K to impress followers

The musician shared receipts from the shopper and text message threads on his Instagram Stories

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, DJ Mustard accused his personal shopper of stealing $50K from the musician to impress their followers.

The accomplished producer wrote in his Instagram Story, “Attention to all my people who know me I wanna bring something to everyones attention,” before blasting his former personal shopper, calling her a thief and a liar.

DJ Mustard attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for her self!!!!,” he wrote in the post. “Purses shoes shades and other stuff Im hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for business !!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything…” He concluded in the first story, “This is f—— crazy and just wrong !!!!”

The producer went on to share screenshots of text messages with the shopper, in which he confronted her with a receipt of a charge if over $2K on his credit card. In the screenshot, the shopper responds to Mustard with an apology, saying, “Truly am so srry. Should’ve never got to this point. My temptation turned to greed and I am so Srry..”

He shared his frustration with her in another slide, writing that there are more receipts but he specifically wanted to show his followers when he “caught” the shopper. While he writes that he’s still waiting for his team to gather all of the receipts, he confirmed on his story that it could add up to “well over 100k.”

He wrote, “All for f—— Instagram!!!! Mind you she gets paid 6k a month to shop thats 72k a year !! You just messed that up for some f—— Instagram likes ??!??”

Mustard is not the first celebrity this year to be taken advantage of by their personal shopper.

As theGrio reported in February, Kevin Hart‘s personal shopper was recently accused of making “over one million dollars worth of unauthorized charges” on the comedian’s credit cards during a 19-month period. Dylan Jason Syer, who first started working with Hart in 2015, faces grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and other charges.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement regarding Syer, “I want to send a strong message to the defendant and others who seek financial gain through the victimization of others, that my team and I are committed to aggressively pursuing these actions and separating those who commit crimes from their ill-gotten gains, and returning those funds, where practical, to support the victims.”

