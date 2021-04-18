Chris Cuomo says reform may come when ‘white people’s kids’ are killed by police

"How many more?" Cuomo asked on Friday

CNN‘s Chris Cuomo made his feelings clear about the recent shooting deaths by police on Friday when he said reform in America would only come when “white people’s kids start getting killed.”

During his opening statement on Cuomo Prime Time, the host voiced his frustrations about the slow pace of reform and challenged white Americans on their resistance to holding police officers accountable, and justifying the shootings of Black people including 13-year-old Adam Toldeo in Chicago.

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo: Police reform will come “when white people’s kids start getting killed by police”. pic.twitter.com/A5P30FFMBQ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 17, 2021

“How many more?” Cuomo asked, frankly. “Die of the pandemic, dying from police shootings. George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you’ll remember their names six months from today because they’ll be replaced by so many others.”

“Shootings? Gun laws? Access to weapons? I know when they’ll change. Your kids start getting killed? White people’s kids start getting killed?” Cuomo continued.

Cuomo mockingly referenced individuals who focus their criticism on the victims rather than the police officers responsible: “Why do that? Because you wanna make the problem them. Takes the onus off the idea that you’re wrong about policing needing to change. Forget that police are trained to deal with non-compliance with a force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die!”

He continued, “See, now Black people start getting all guns, forming militias, protect themselves, can’t trust the deep state. You’ll see a wave of change in access and accountability. We saw it in the 1960s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you.”

Another false statement you should apologize for, mister white fright. https://t.co/ZGQB9U7Sqv — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 17, 2021

Cuomo responded to criticism on Twitter with one user accusing him of standing up for “gang bangers” to which he responded, “Another false statement you should apologize for, mister white fright.”

Cuomo’s controversial comments were a trending topic on Twitter receiving both support and push back.

Chris Cuomo said police reform won’t happen until the police start killing white people’s kids.



DID HE LIE???!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZX0If5OUTD — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 18, 2021

Host and reality TV personality Jessie Woo tweeted a video of rapper Nicki Minaj with the caption, “Chris Cuomo said police reform won’t happen until the police start killing white people’s kids. DID HE LIE???!!!!!”

Rep Maxine Waters to BLM rioters: “We’ve got to stay on the street… & get more confrontational.”



Chris Cuomo: Gun control won’t happen until “white people’s kids start getting killed.”



Tell me more how Trump incites violence. No. The idiots encouraging violence are LEFTISTS. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 18, 2021

Conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler criticized Cuomo and Rep. Maxine Waters of inciting violence: “Rep Maxine Waters to BLM rioters: “We’ve got to stay on the street… & get more confrontational.” Chris Cuomo: Gun control won’t happen until “white people’s kids start getting killed.” Tell me more how Trump incites violence. No. The idiots encouraging violence are LEFTISTS.”

What a race-baiting moron. Chris Cuomo: Police reform comes when “white people’s kids start getting killed”. They ARE getting killed. There just aren’t riots every time. And what about cops getting killed? No riots there either. https://t.co/6bFENg8BdM pic.twitter.com/uFzeSBcilE — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 18, 2021

Journalist Miranda Devine called Cuomo a “race-baiting moron,” tweeting, “Chris Cuomo: Police reform comes when ‘white people’s kids start getting killed’. They ARE getting killed. There just aren’t riots every time. And what about cops getting killed? No riots there either.”

