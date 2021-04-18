Marjorie Taylor Greene stops ‘America First’ caucus amid criticism from GOP

A flier promoting the caucus used inflammatory rhetoric

Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has scrapped the planned launch of the “America First” caucus, which called for “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and election integrity.

CNN reported that Greene received pushback from fellow Republican leaders after a spokesperson from her team confirmed the launch on Friday. Nick Dyer, Greene’s spokesperson, told CNN in an email on Saturday that she is not “launching anything.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House voted 230 to 199 on Friday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“The Congresswoman wants to make clear that she is not launching anything. This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved,” Dyer told the outlet. He referenced a flier promoting the caucus that used inflammatory rhetoric which was obtained by Punchbowl News.

He added that Greene “didn’t approve that language and has no plans to launch anything.”

“As this implies a degree of ideological flexibility, a certain intellectual boldness is needed amongst members of the AFC to follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation,” the flier said.

The flier also mentioned accusations of voter fraud during the presidential election. It said that they results “demonstrate a compromised integrity of our elections and made our election system a subject of global mockery.”

“Mail-in voting, long recognized as subject to fraud, has become normalized. We will work towards an end to mail-in voting, implementation of national voter ID, and substantive investigations into mass voter fraud perpetrated during the 2020 election,” read the flier.

I have plans to drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative.



America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

In a series of tweets, Greene said she intends to move forward and “drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative.”

She added, “America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world.”

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion.



The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 16, 2021

A day before Greene’s reversal of the caucus, House Republican Kevin McCarthy indirectly referenced “America First,” tweeting, “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”

GOP conference chair Liz Cheney responded to the caucus in a tweet and emphasized that everyone has an obligation to confront hatred.

Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 16, 2021

“Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency, and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate,” she tweeted.

According to CNN, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said he was “disgusted” after learning of the reports through Punchbowl, tweeting, “While we can’t prevent someone from calling themselves Republican, we can loudly say they don’t belong to us.”

