Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce House resolution to expel Maxine Waters

Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright was shot and killed.

Controversial GOP House member Marjorie Taylor Greene released a statement on Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Congresswoman Maxine Waters from the legislature.

In her statement, Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in a demonstration this weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by now-former police officer Kim Potter.

Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) released a statement Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Rep. Maxine Waters (right) from Congress. (Photos by Drew Angerer and Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

“Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “Rep Waters is a danger to our society.”

“After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive-by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning,” Greene claimed, offering no evidence.

Falsely, the Georgia Reublican claimed, “As a sitting United States Congresswoman @MaxineWaters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.”

She ended her rant with a #expelMaxineWaters hashtag.

“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Waters told reporters Saturday in Brooklyn Center, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

She later told reporters: “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active; we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

In an exclusive interview with theGrio‘s Gerren Keith Gaynor, Congresswoman Waters dismissed suggestions that she was encouraging violence. “I am nonviolent,” she said. The congresswoman said attempts to characterize her words and suggest otherwise is nothing more than a political tactic by the GOP.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Waters called for investigation into Trump administration ties to Russia. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

“Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word, so they do it and they send a message to all of the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the [Proud] Boys and all of that, how this is a time for [Republicans] to raise money on [Democrats] backs,” Waters added.

“This is a time for [Republicans] to keep telling our constituents that [Democrats] are the enemy and they do that time and time again,” Waters said of what she described as a Republican strategy. “But that does not deter me from speaking truth to power. I am not intimidated. I am not afraid, and I do what needs to be done.”

Further clarifying her comments on being “confrontational,” the California congresswoman said “I talk about confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on, I’m talking about speaking up. I’m talking about legislation. I’m talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation.”

She continued, “I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say. This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.”

Greene’s mentions were immediately flooded with social media users pointing out her contradictory stance on the Jan 6 insurrection.

One user replied, “Maxine Waters has worked tirelessly for fellow Americans. I haven’t always agreed with Maxine but that’s ok, God Bless America, but Americans have no reason to fear her, she’s a great representative. U on the other hand are an ignorant clown. You’re not fit to breath the same air.”

