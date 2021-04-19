Boy, 13, fatally shot at Maryland mall dispute; 12-year-old charged

A young teen lost their life after a shooting on Saturday.

Teens were in a shopping center on Saturday in Maryland when shots rang out. A 13-year-old has passed away while the 12-year-old shooter has been charged with murder, per NBC4 Washington.

It appears friction between two groups of teens sparked the horrific crimes that took place at a Ritchie Station Marketplace shopping center in Forestville in Prince George’s County. Prince George’s County police received a call about the shopping center around 10:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a young boy suffering from gunshot wounds along with another who had been stabbed.

King Douglas was identified as the victim who passed away from gunshot injuries.

A D.C. resident was charged arrested as a juvenile of first-degree murder. His name was not released as he is just 12-years-old.

The young boy who was stabbed is expected to survive.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting and stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two groups of juveniles in the shopping center,” said police.

They are still seeking the individual who committed the stabbing and urge those with information to reach out.

This is just the most recent incident of a juvenile being arrested for a serious offense. As per theGrio, just a few weeks back, Washington, D.C. teens were charged with murder.

Two teenage girls were taken into custody after an Uber Eats driver was killed during a hijacking in Washington, D.C. The suspects carjacked the driver with a weapon and soon after crashed the car. Part of the incident was caught on video.

The driver was identified as Mohammad Anwar, an immigrant who lived in Springfield, Virginia, according to NBC4 Washington. Anwar was working in the city’s southeastern quadrant when the girls, ages 13 and 15, approached him and brandished a stun gun. A witness of the carjacking captured the incident on his camera phone, and the footage was released by TMZ.

In the video, the 66-year-old man can be seen leaning out of the open front door of the car crying out, “This is my car!” One teen can be seen in the front passenger’s seat motioning toward another person behind the wheel. The two can be heard yelling commands at one another when the engine starts and revs up.

Mohammad Anwar (via GoFundMe)

Moments later, the car speeds off down the street with Anwar hanging out and the door slams into a light pole. The camera follows the car as it turns the corner and out of sight, followed by the sound of screeching brakes and a loud crash.

As the bystander rushes to the scene, the sedan is seen turned over on its side. The girls soon after climb out from the window of the car as the bystander filming said, “They stole the car!” Anwar received life threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital where he would be pronounced dead.

While the suspects’ identities cannot be disclosed because they are minors, it was confirmed by Metropolitan Police Department that one is a 13-year-old from Washington, D.C. and the other is a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland. NBC News reported that they were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Additional reporting by Matthew Allen

