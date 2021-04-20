9 children shot at birthday party in Louisiana

St. John the Baptist Parish sheriffs said over 60 people were at the party, but there were no witnesses.

Nine children were shot at a 12-year-old’s birthday party in LaPlace, Louisiana this weekend after a “verbal confrontation” broke out at a private home.

In a statement on Facebook, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said more than 60 young people were gathered at the party, and two groups of male juveniles with an ongoing feud met up at the house. They began arguing, and gunfire broke out.

A sign is shown on the block where nine children were shot at a 12-year-old’s birthday party in LaPlace, Louisiana this weekend after a “verbal confrontation” broke out at a private home. (WWL-TV)

The officers have determined two weapons were fired.

The shooting left a 17-year-old male shot in the arm, a 16-year-old male grazed in the ribs, a 15-year-old male with a graze wound to the ankle, a 15-year-old male shot in the foot, a 14-year-old male shot in the leg, a 13-year-old male shot in the leg and a 12-year-old shot in both legs.

A 16-year-old shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head both remain in the hospital.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said that despite the presence of dozens of attendees, none has come forward with information.

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” Sheriff Tregre said. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

President Joe Biden has called mass shootings in the United States “a national embarrassment.” He has made requests for Congress to ban military-style “assault” weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. He authored a previous ban on that weapon type when he was a Delaware senator; the ban expired in 2004.

The definition of a “mass shooting” varies among experts. Some define it as a single shooting incident where three or more people are injured, excluding the shooter. Others do not count domestic disputes, robberies, gang or drug violence.

By some definitions, there have been six mass shootings in the United States since New Year’s Day; by others, the figure jumps to 147.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has called gun violence in the U.S. a “public health issue.”

