Pelosi under fire after thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing life for justice’

"Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice," added Pelosi

Loading the player...

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being called out for making insensitive statements about George Floyd just moments after his killer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty.

Pelosi, 81, stood in front of the Capitol on Tuesday with other political leaders and thanked Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 15: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol April 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held her weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read More: Biden, Harris call George Floyd’s family after Chauvin guilty verdict

“Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice,” said Pelosi in a clip posted to Twitter.

Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

Just as quickly as folks took to social media to celebrate justice being served, they pivoted to calling out Pelosi and her tone deaf remarks.

“NOOO. NO. NOOO.,” tweeted Karen Attiah of The Washington Post.

“No. This is not it. Black people are not sacrificial lambs. He was killed because of injustice not as a symbol of anything. He was a human. A man. A father. A brother. Let’s not do this,” wrote one user.

No. This is not it. Black people are not sacrificial lambs. He was killed because of injustice not as a symbol of anything. He was a human. A man. A father. A brother. Let's not do this. — Lindsey Appiah (@LAppiah) April 20, 2021

“Ridiculously disgusting. Politicians like Pelosi shouldn’t be allowed to exploit Floyd’s death for political points while doing nothing to change the system further empowering the police state. She is either demented or delusional. She needs to go,” added another.

Ridiculously disgusting. Politicians like Pelosi shouldn’t be allowed to exploit Floyd’s death for political points while doing nothing to change the system further empowering the police state. She is either demented or delusional. She needs to go.pic.twitter.com/ng75RSlQZC — Fiorella Isabel (@Fiorella_im) April 20, 2021

“Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for being murdered,” chimed in Philip Lewis of Huff Post.

Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for being murdered pic.twitter.com/na0Fjoj891 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2021

In 2007, Pelosi made history as the first female speaker of the House and has been successful in her role over the years. But due to differences of opinion with some Democrats, some believe it’s time for her to give up her seat.

Read More: Nancy Pelosi says women should be believed, doesn’t call for Cuomo resignation

“It’s time for Democrats to elevate a new generation of leadership in both the House and the Senate,” said one of the Democrats, who back in November, was advocating for Hakeem Jeffries to become speaker.

After social media users flocked to condemn Pelosi’s comments, she issued another statement via Twitter regarding Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act,” tweeted Pelosi.

George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tWln9NRg1g — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

As per theGrio, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin is guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin faces up to 12 and a half years on either second-degree unintentional murder or third-degree murder according to sentencing guidelines. Second-degree manslaughter has a maximum four-year sentence. Aggravating factors could determine a longer sentence of up to 40 years.

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.



Live updates: https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/w0mnC3PSqc — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, was in the courtroom to hear the verdict.

Floyd’s family and their attorney Benjamin Crump released a statement in the aftermath of the guilty verdict. It can be read in full below.

“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America.

This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state. We thank Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for their fierce dedication to justice for George,” the statement continued.

“But it does not end here. We have not forgotten that the other three officers who played their own roles in the death of George Floyd must still be held accountable for their actions, as well.”

Additional reporting by theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

