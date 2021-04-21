Ava DuVernay to adapt ‘Wings of Fire’ for Netflix

"Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community," the director said.

After having major success on the streamer, Ava DuVernay is set to adapt Wings of Fire, a children’s book series from Scholastic, for Netflix.

DuVernay is no stranger to Netflix. From her Oscar-nominated film Selma, to the Emmy winning drama When They See Us, the director-writer has formed a great relationship with the streaming service. Now, it appears she is set to continue her winning streak on Netflix, this time executive producing an animated adaptation of a popular book series, Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland.

Ava DuVernay attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A project stemming from Warner Bros. Animation, the series is reportedly a part of ARRAY‘s (DuVernay’s company) overall deal with Netflix. DuVernay released an official statement on the adaptation.

“Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community. On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own,” she shared.

The Netflix VP of animation, Melissa Cobb, also shared her excitement with a statement. Cobb explained, “We couldn’t be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family.”

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The author of the series, Tui T. Sutherland, penned a heartfelt note to her fans in regards to the series announcement in which she referred to DuVernay as their “Queen of Dragons.”

She wrote, “I am so immensely thrilled and grateful that Ava DuVernay is our Queen of Dragons (I’m pretty sure that’s the official title). Ava is someone who saves the world every day without waiting for any prophecy to tell her what to do. I hope some of my dragons grow up to be just like her!”

Ava DuVernay’s animated series WINGS OF FIRE is headed to Netflix!



Based on the best selling series by Tui T. Sutherland, WINGS OF FIRE tells the tale of five young dragons embarking on a journey to end a bitter war between the dragon tribes. pic.twitter.com/OeeOaSiXWx — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 20, 2021

Dan Milano, Christa Starr, and Justin Ridge will serve as showrunners for the upcoming series with DuVernay, Sutherland, Sarah Bremner (ARRAY president), and Sam Register of Warner Bros. animation serving as executive producers. Check out Netflix’s official series synopsis below:

“A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny — Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight and Sunny — embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.”

