The Notorious B.I.G.'s estate inks deal with WME

The management company is partnering with the late rapper's mother, Voletta Wallace, and his family

The Notorious B.I.G.‘s estate reportedly signed a management deal with WME.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, WME launched WME Legends in March 2021, a management company with an emphasis on late celebrity estates. According to THR, the new division will be run by Phil Sandhaus, a veteran of the entertainment world. Sandhaus is an estate manager for legendary artists such as Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, Whitney Houston, and more.

Now, WME has reportedly inked a deal with The Notorious B.I.G.‘s estate, partnering with Voletta Wallace, the late rapper’s mother.

The Notorious B.I.G., photo Courtesy HBO/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace, was tragically shot and killed in 1997 in Los Angeles. Netflix’s Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell documentary recently dropped on the streamer, which was approved by the late rapper’s estate to tell his story.

Per the official series synopsis: Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got a Story To Tell is a rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.

NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace’s mother Voletta Wallace and his son actor CJ Wallace ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ stock market on January 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, the late Biggie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. At the time, his best friend and frequent collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Twitter to celebrate his late friend’s achievement.

In a video, he said, “Biggie you did it! You did it you muthaf***a! Blap blap blap! The Notorious B.I.G. is going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll muthafuckin’ Hall of Fame! What the f**k! Love! We miss you king! New York, stand up. Brooklyn, yeah!”

At the time of the ceremony, theGrio reported that the rapper’s two adult children (Tyanna and C.J.) accepted the award on their late father’s behalf.

Tyanna shared in a speech, “When my dad passed away, I was only three years old. Even though I didn’t get to know him as well as I wanted, through his fans and our family I was able to see through my own eyes that his music transcended the hip-hop industry. He was able to become not only the ‘King of New York,’ but the king of the culture.”

Diddy also shared a statement at the ceremony, saying, “They say time heals all wounds. I kind of wait for that day. But I also think time doesn’t heal all wounds. Some you have to live with.”

