Now that hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G. has been officially voted in as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 class, his best friend and musical collaborator Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs can barely contain his excitement.

Wednesday, after finding out that B.I.G would be honored by the Rock Hall this spring, the Bad Boy Records founder took to his Instagram account to express his jubilation.

“Whoooooo!!! I want to share this special moment, special announcement with y’all,” the 50 year old mogul exclaimed while the slain rapper’s classic “Juicy” played in the background. “Biggie you did it! You did it you muthaf***a! Blap blap blap! The Notorious B.I.G. is going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll muthafuckin’ Hall of Fame! What the f**k! Love! We miss you king! New York, stand up. Brooklyn, yeah!”

“BIGGIE YOU DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME!!!”

The Brooklyn rap emcee, who died in 1997, has often been lauded as one of the best rappers in hip-hop history, which also made him a fan favorite this year. Once inducted he will be only the second solo rapper to ever be entered into the Hall of Fame after Tupac Shakur landed a spot back in 2017.

In addition to Biggie, rounding out the class of 2020 are other music heavyweights such as: Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on May 2 and be broadcast live on HBO at 8 p.m. EST. The line up of performances and special guests has yet to be announced.