Ciara, Vanessa Bryant have ‘next level’ family fun at Magic Mountain with kids

It looks like Vanessa Bryant and Ciara had a fun trip to magic mountain over the weekend.

The ladies posted on their respective social media pages on Saturday videos and images of their trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain. Vanessa’s daughter Natalia Bryant also made the trip.

“Our outfits weren’t planned… 😃🤗 @ciara,” captioned Vanessa in a photo of herself with Ciara rocking tee shirts featuring classic hip hop artists.

La La Anthony’s 14-year-old son with husband NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan, also made an appearance. Apparently, visiting theme parks with the Bryant family is a tradition for him.

“Kiyan’s been going to theme parks with his auntie V since he was 1. Rollercoasters 3x in a row is next level though. Such a trooper. ❤️🎢🙃🥰 #TroopersOnly Btw, thx for getting this song stuck in our heads @nataliabryant 😃❤️ #Tatsu 🎢 Magic Mountain 🏔,” posted Vanessa.

Singer Ciara also posted a photo with Vanessa riding shotgun on the fun filled day.

“Zoom Zoom. We Ready 😎 The best time! 🎢 @Vanessabryant @NataliaBryant Kiyan & Lexi,” she posted.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, the 262-acre theme park, is located in Valencia, CA and has been around since 1971. It apparently holds the world record for most roller coasters in an amusement park at a whopping 19.

The mother who is still healing after the shocking and untimely death of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant also posted an image showing love to her eldest daughter, Natalia.

“Best part of the day. QT with my big girl @nataliabryant 🎢❤️😘 Forever my baby,” posted Vanessa.

As previously reported by theGrio, Natalia opened up about how her mother has inspired her in Vogue and Bulgari’s new Mother’s Day campaign.

Vanessa also spoke highly of her 18-year-old daughter in a new short film they both star in for Bulgari and Vogue titled A Mother’s Legacy, which “shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another,” per a press release, PEOPLE reported.

“People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel. That’s the lesson that I’ve carried throughout my life,” Natalia tells her mother. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known.”

“We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships,” she adds.

“I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up,” Vanessa tells her daughter in the film. “You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend,” she adds.”You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends. … No matter what, you’re always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you.”

Natalia is the big sister to Vanessa and Kobe’s two other daughters Capri, 22 months, and Bianka, 4. Their 13-year daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with her father and seven others, including the pilot, on January 26, 2020.

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

