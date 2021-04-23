Vanessa, Natalia Bryant star in Mother’s Day short film and campaign

"You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend."

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, has opened up about how her mother has inspired her in Vogue and Bulgari’s new Mother’s Day campaign.

Vanessa Bryant also speaks highly of her 18-year-old daughter in a new short film they both star in for Bulgari and Vogue titled A Mother’s Legacy, which “shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another,” per press release, PEOPLE reports.

“People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel,” Natalia says in the video. “That’s the lesson that I’ve carried throughout my life,” she tells her mother. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known.”

“We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships,” she adds.

“I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up,” Vanessa tells her daughter in the film. “You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend,” she adds.”You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends. … No matter what, you’re always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you.”

The Bulgari collaboration is Natalia’s first fashion campaign with her mother since announcing in February that she signed with IMG Models, one of the country’s most prestigious modeling agencies.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” IMG Models quoted Natalia as saying in a statement at the time, theGRIO reported. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.” She added that she’s “beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family!”

In the Bulgari campaign, Natalia tells her mother, “You always look for the positive side of any situation” and adds, “You’re always there. I would say that you’re like the sun. You’re always shining this beautiful smile.”

“And you’ll always find the sun somewhere. Even if you can’t see it, it’s shining somewhere,” she continues. “You’ve always been my rock my entire life. That’s what I really cherish.”

“Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first,” Natalia adds. “Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That’s definitely helped shape who I am as an individual.”

On April 23, Natalia posted the video campaign on Instagram, along with the caption: “Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari , I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me. Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you @vanessabryant.”

Natalia is the big sister to Vanessa and Kobe’s two other daughters Capri, 22 months, and Bianka, 4. Their 13-year daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with her father and seven others, including the pilot, on January 26, 2020.

According to reports, the pilot, Ara Zobayan, may have experienced spatial disorientation moments before the crash and could have thought the aircraft was climbing when it was actually descending.

*theGRIO’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

