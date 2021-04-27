Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be campaign chairs of Global Citizen’s Vax Live

"We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine," Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said in a statement.



Joining President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and more, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be campaign chairs of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

According to the official announcement from Global Citizen on Tuesday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping any way they can to get the world safely vaccinated. Per the announcement, the royal couple will encourage, “the private sector to make donations to COVAX, the vaccine pillar of the ACT-Accelerator, to ensure everyone, everywhere can access COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement to coincide with this exciting announcement, speaking to their hopes to heal after the past year in the COVID-19 pandemic. They shared in the statement, “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle — together. Now we need to recover and heal — together. We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

As theGrio previously reported, VAX Live boasts a star-studded lineup in an effort to support vaccine equity. The show will be hosted by Selena Gomez, with Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and the now Oscar winning H.E.R. set to perform at the event. It will also feature appearances from President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gayle King, and more.

At the time of the concert announcement, Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans told Variety, “It is a very diverse cast. Almost all of the artists say that they want to collaborate in one way, shape or form with other artists, so we are going to have a ton of additional announcements over the next few weeks to share with you as all of those collaborations lock in…I can tell you that J.Lo has a huge surprise in store, and I can tell you that H.E.R. is planning something super, super cool, involving hundreds of other people as well, which is really exciting.”

Tune into Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8th on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and more.

