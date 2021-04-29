R&B star Egypt opens up about artistic journey, new music

The songstress is revealing some behind-the-scenes deets on her music video, plus how she got started in the music industry

Loading the player...

With a mesh of talent and personality, you may have spotted this rising star Egypt on Amazon’s Music & Murder, Lifetime Network’s My Crazy Ex and TV One’s Fatal Attraction.

The new pop/R&B artist has a bright future and is determined to show off her raw lyricism and striking vulnerability with swagger as she makes her way into the music industry. Hailing from North Carolina, Egypt loves repping the state her family lives in, where NC is doing “big things right now…there’s so many shows going on here and writing camps and everything of that nature.”

After originally getting the acting bug years ago, Egypt has only been singing for the past four years, which is surprising because her voice sounds very seasoned as if she’s been singing for decades.

“My mom used to sing actually,” the songstress explains. “I’m Panamanian and Haitian, so she used to sing on TV in Panama and I was used to hearing her singing in the house or we would do a little duet. But, like, I never really had an interest for singing until a couple of years ago.”

Singing is a natural fit for Egypt, finding a seamless blend between Ariana Grande and Kehlani, with a maturity and smooth sound added in.

(Credit: Instagram/iamegyptmusic)

Read More: Dwyane Wade on successful marriage to Gabrielle Union: ‘I know when to shut up’

Sitting down with the Panamanian/Haitian songstress, it’s apparent a future in entertainment was destined for her: “Ever since I was young, I love making people smile. I love making people laugh. So, I knew entertainment was something that I really wanted to do. I think going through acting, which I still want to do at some point, and then finding out that I love to write music, kind of showed me my path that music is something I truly, truly want to do.”

Yet, that was not always the plan. Egypt will be graduating in 2021 from college with a degree in communications, but in her words “I really love helping people, so [at] first, I was pre-med.”

She continues, “Then I changed to psychology and then I changed to communications…People should know it’s OK to pick two or three majors, figure yourself out, travel because you only get one life.”

This approach to life is serving Egypt well, especially with her EP, “Twelve Thirty-One,” set to debut later this year. Egypt has already joined forces and has a feature on Chief $upreme‘s “Myself Remix,” featuring Trippie Red and Alonestar, and “This is Us” also with Chief $upreme. Both tracks showcase her sultry vocal range. Her music video for her song, “Try Me,” was a creative treat that Egypt had “a lot of artistic freedom with.”

Read More: Dionne Warwick shuts down reports surrounding biopic hiatus

Fans love seeing the performer come out of artists, which is evident in “Try Me,” where on one hand we have the seductress Egypt, where she sings, “he say he like it freaky, freaky.” Then on the other hand, we have the charming and determined Egypt. One of the creative scenes in her music video she discussed is the moment where she has long purple braid wrapped around her ankles, as she sings into the camera.

“I had a mission. This is going to come out really dope and really great. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get this shot, and I ended up doing it,” the singer says about the scene. “Shout out to my hair stylist, Darius, because he ended up getting a very long purple – because purple is my color – a very long, purple, braided ponytail, and we ended up pulling it off.”

The final piece is moody, sexy, and eye-catching, set in a smoky blue lit house as Egypt seduces a hunk on the bed.

I managed to squeeze in one last question at the end of our interview, and it has to do with the color purple, her beautiful purple hair to be more exact. Egypt smiled, “Purple is royalty. It’s my grandma’s favorite color, it’s my favorite color. I think all queens are royalty, so that’s why I chose it.”

Make sure you follow this emerging artist’s path and listen to Egypt on her website or on social media @iamegyptmusic.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

