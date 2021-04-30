Diddy’s REVOLT pays tribute to Black Rob with televised celebration

The rapper's "homegoing celebration" is airing on REVOLT, Sean "Diddy" Combs' cable network, and on YouTube.

Loading the player...

With a televised celebration airing today, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ REVOLT network is set to pay tribute to late Bad Boy Records rapper Black Rob, who passed away earlier this month.

As theGrio previously reported, the MC born Robert Ross passed away on April 17 at 51. Known for his 2000 hit, “Woah!”, Rob suffered from a long and intense health battle that included multiple strokes over five years. At the time of his passing, celebrities and fans immediately took to social media to pay him tribute, including Combs.

Black Rob (left) and Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Puff Daddy perform onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka and Live Nation at Barclays Center in May 2016. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Read More: Black Rob’s manager on Diddy helping with funeral: ‘Everybody wanna do something when you dead’

According to the official press release, the service will livestreamed on REVOLT, as well as on YouTube, a celebration that’s sure to be an emotional one that will give his loved ones and fans some closure. YouTube will cover the memorial and viewing beginning at 9 a.m. EST, while REVOLT’s coverage of the actual funeral coverage starts at at 11 a.m. EST.

As theGrio reported, Diddy posted a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper on his official Instagram page, calling him “one of a kind.”

The media mogul wrote in his caption, “Rest in power King! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”

Head to the official REVOLT website for the event here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

