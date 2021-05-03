‘Insecure’ co-star Natasha Rothwell signs overall deal with ABC Signature

Rothwell is set to develop "multiple television projects" under the exciting new deal for her Big Hattie Productions.

Loading the player...

We’re about to get a whole lot more of Insecure favorite Natasha Rothwell. According to Deadline, the actress/comedian/writer/producer has signed an overall deal with ABC Signature.

While specific details of the deal are still under wraps, the multi-talented Rothwell is set to be developing multiple television projects via her company, Big Hattie Productions. The deal is also, Deadline writes, “in conjunction with Disney General Entertainment’s BIPOC Creator Initiative led by Tara Duncan.”

“Insecure” co-star and producer Natasha Rothwell has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature to develop new projects for television via her Big Hattie Productions. (HBO)

In an official statement, Duncan shared her excitement about the Rothwell’s pact.

“Natasha is the real deal triple threat. I’ve been a fan of her writing for years,” she said, “and have loved watching her career blossom in front of and behind the camera. It’s an honor to provide a platform for one of the best comedic talents in the business.”

Natasha Rothwell attends a “Sonic The Hedgehog” screening at the Regency Village Theatre in Feb. 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Read More: Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell’s new project heads to Netflix

Rothwell took to social media to celebrate her achievement. Rothwell included a famous quote from pioneering actress Hattie McDaniel, the first Black to ever win an Oscar. She added in the caption a quote made famous by the late, great Gone With the Wind star: “I did my best, and God did the rest.”

Rothwell also shared the same quote on Twitter, including a video of McDaniels’ iconic Academy Awards acceptance speech in her tweet.

Many of Rothwell’s celebrity friends and fans took to her comments to wish her congratulations. Actress and producer Kerry Washington wrote underneath the picture, “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 THIS🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” while Lena Waithe wrote, “Congrats sis!!!” She also received love from Insecure star Yvonne Orji and Robin Thede of A Black Lady Sketch Show, in which which Rothwell starred during its first season.

Orji wrote in the comments “Surreeee DID!!” while Thede chimed in, writing “prolific!!!!!!”

“I did my best, and God did the rest.”

— Hattie McDaniel https://t.co/gXO2fKcMPF pic.twitter.com/Q7M65Cs8Gl — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) April 30, 2021

ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis also had kind words to say about Rothwell.

“I echo Tara’s sentiments – we love Natasha and are so excited she will join the ABC Signature family,” Davis shared in a statement. “This is a coup for our studio, and we’re honored to support this gifted storyteller as she sets out not just to entertain but to change the television landscape for the better.”

Read More: WINNING: ‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell inks overall deal at HBO

Rothwell has found success from Insecure and beyond, having starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past few years, such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Sonic the Hedgehog. She also is writing a coming-of-age film for HBO Max entitled We Were There, Too with Gloria Calderón-Kellett.

As theGrio previously reported, the fifth and final season of Issa Rae‘s Insecure is on its way, with production having started in January. Rothwell will reportedly also star in The White Lotus, a limited series for HBO.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

