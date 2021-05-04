Lil Nas X to perform ‘Montero’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The rapper previews that he will also perform a new song from his forthcoming studio album



Fresh off nabbing his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X is set to perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Lil Nas X has been on a roll. With his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the rapper has yet again gone viral after launching into superstardom two years ago with “Old Town Road.” Cleverly using social media and dropping a headline-grabbing music video, Nas X clearly knows how the music machine works, and it looks like it’s all paying off.

The rapper will officially perform on the season finale of SNL on May 22. Lil Nas X will be the musical guest when The Queens Gambit‘s Anya Taylor-Joy hosts the episode.

The rapper took to social media to celebrate the announcement, teasing what he has in store for the performance in an Instagram caption. He wrote, “Saturday Night Live MONTERO + NEW SONG 5/22 🧡🥵.”

Technically, this will be Nas X’s second appearance on SNL this season (Chris Redd hilariously portrayed the rapper on a recent episode of the sketch series). In the sketch set on a Britney Spears talk show, Chris Redd’s Lil Nas X recreates his “Montero” music video look and dance routine. Like the music video, Redd gives a lap dance but instead of the devil, his Lil Nas X dances on God to appease “the religious folks who were mad.”

In a recent Entertainment Weekly cover story, Lil Nas X opened up about his new music and the intense social media response to his controversial new single. When the news came in that he grabbed another No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, essentially dispelling the one-hit wonder curse, he shared to Entertainment Weekly, “I’m thankful. But it also feels good to prove people wrong. It’s one of my driving forces.”

The rapper also opened up about his upcoming album and how, despite people pressuring him to recreate his past hits, he chooses to do things his own way. He explained, “No, I want to do whatever the f— I want…Stop trying to make me give you that next ‘Old Town Road.'”

