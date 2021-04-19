Lil Nas X humorously explains what it’s like to come out while painting with kids

The rapper also shared what it means to be 'unapologetically you'

In an episode of Youtube’s Arts & Raps, Lil Nas X humorously explained what it’s like to come out of the closet while painting with kids.

After facing right-wing backlash for weeks, Lil Nas X is no stranger to owning his truth, especially as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the record-breaking rapper is sharing his story with children, helping to break the stigma about coming out.

Speaking to hosts Zaria and Dilan, Lil Nas X shared what it means to come out of the closet. He explained, “It means you’re like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m this thing, and you guys didn’t even know that, but now you know.'”

Lil Nas X, winner of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road” and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dilan chimed in, saying, “I’ve got a closet story! Me and my older cousin, he keeps pushing my brother into the closet…and we close the door and blink the lights on and off, and then say ‘666’ or ‘Bloody Mary.’ And then he swore he saw something.”

Bursting into laughter during the interview, Lil Nas X assured Dilan, “That’s exactly what happened to me…that’s exactly what I meant when I said I was coming out of the closet.”

Speaking to what it means to be “unapologetically you,” the rapper told the hosts, “It means just doing yourself at all costs, no matter who’s watching. It gets really hard, because everybody in the world, we always think about what everybody else is thinking about us…sometimes, we forget to think about what we think about ourselves, you know?”

The rapper also shed light onto his upcoming album, Montero. “You can expect honesty, you can expect vulnerability, you can expect confidence and cockiness. You can expect me telling my own stories and telling a million other people’s stories at the same time,” he said.

y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily 🏹🤍 https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Lil Nas X’s latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went to the coveted number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Celebrating his monumental achievement, Nas X wrote in a tweet, “y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily.”

