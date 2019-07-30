It’s been quite a ride on a very rocky road to the top but Lil Nas X has earned the bragging rights of securing the title as the artist with the longest ever running number one single on Billboard at 17 weeks for ‘Old Town Road.’

The breakout song of the summer is standing strong atop Billboard, and just dethroned Mariah Carey and Boys ll Men 1995’s hit ‘One Sweet Day’ and Despacito (by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber) both which held the spot for 16 weeks, The Daily Mail reports.

And Mariah couldn’t wait to celebrate his success, tweeting:

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”

Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is just as surprised as the rest of us given that he was homeless and sleeping on his sister’s couch, trying to conjure up a jam that he could promote that would propel him onto the music scene.

But little did he know that his success would be historic after buying a $30 beat online last October.

“Last year in october [sic], as a struggling artist [sic] starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube [sic],” he explains.

“i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats [sic] trying to find the right one for me [sic]. when suddenly i came across a country-trap [sic] sounding masterpiece [sic].

“i immediately knew i would make something special out of it [sic]! my sister told me i had little time left before i had to leave her house [sic] after being there for months [sic] promoting my music [sic]online [sic] and not helping [sic] her out much,” he admits.

Lil Nas X said he used his situation as motivation to craft a great song.

“i was so upset [sic]! i used it as motivation for the song [sic]! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner [sic] cowboy[sic] needing to [sic] run away from it all [sic]! I went out [sic] on my sister’s back porch [sic] and listened to the beat [sic] OVER [sic]& OVER [sic] & OVER[sic]!!

“then it came to me[sic]!! in my best singing voice [sic] i sung [sic] “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE [sic] TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD [sic] IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE [sic]” I LOVED IT ALREADY!”

The 20-year-old has since been riding the wave of his success.

“i started to work on it [sic] EVERY SINGLE DAY[sic]. it needed to be funny[sic], it needed to be catchy[sic], it needed to be hip hop [sic], it needed to be country[sic], & it needed to be short[sic]!!’

“by the time i was finished [sic] setting it up [sic] i was out of my sister’s crib [sic] and at my brothers [sic] place.”

“on december 2️⃣nd i went into the studio [sic] & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD & put it out the exact same day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? [sic] NO! ‼️ but i am so thankful [sic] that this blessing ✨ has been placed upon me [sic].

“this song has changed my life [sic] and the way i see the world [sic] around me [sic] in less than a year [sic]. thank you to every single person☝️ who has been apart of this journey [sic]. as i said before, it’s just the beginning! [sic]”

Congratulations Lil Nas X!