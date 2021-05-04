Will Smith partners with YouTube to get back into shape: ‘I wanna feel better’

The actor recently posted a viral image of himself revealing that he's gained some pandemic weight

Will Smith is ready to get physical!

The actor recently posted an image of himself revealing is he over his pre-quarantine weight and ready to get in the best shape of his life. In order to achieve his six-pack goals, he is signing up with YouTube.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works! 😬 📷: @westbrook @aidan,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Smith has opened up about hitting the weight lost reset button. Back in 2019, he spoke about reaching the most he had ever weighed.

“For breakfast, I was having four or five muffins,” said the actor while on his wife Jada Smith’s talk show, Red Table Talk, per Insider. “‘Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule. I had a little vodka and that was pretty much my routine for the 10 days.”

“I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I had ever weighed in my entire life.”

Smith, 52, who was once named one of the most handsome men in the world, said the weight gain was a result of being on vacation. He goes on to say a strict diet helped him lose weight and he no longer needed the blood pressure medication he was on for 10 years.

“I had the epiphany that I don’t know anything about food,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe that I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat,” Smith said.

“I eat food like an addict. I love food. But I realized my relationship with food was that I eat for fun. I eat for joy.”

Smith may also be motivated because he has big plans ahead of him.

He is currently working on Emancipation, alongside director Antoine Fuqua. And back in March, he confessed that one day he may run for president.

As reported by theGrio, the actor appeared on an episode of the Pod Save America podcast and admitted he wasn’t opposed to running for political office.

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” Smith told host Jon Favreau on the broadcast.

Smith also clarified that whether he remains in Hollywood or pivots to politics, he’ll always find a way to use his elevated platform to speak truth into power and advocate for what he believes in.

“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion. I’m optimistic. I’m hopeful,” he said. “I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena.”

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

