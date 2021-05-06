Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans and more join Will Smith’s fitness challenge

Several other celebrity men posted their shirtless pics confessing they are also ready to shed some pounds

Black men getting heathy together, we love to see it.

Will Smith may have started a movement. The 52-year-old actor recently posted an image to his Instagram account showing off his softer physique saying he’s ready to get back in shape. Now several celebrity men have posted their shirtless pics confessing they are also ready to shed some pounds.

“So this is what we doing @willsmith @therealchrisspencer @marlonwayans @flexaforeal 12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!,” posted Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, rocking nothing but boxers.

The wave continued with actor Chris Spencer, 53, who said: “Ok @willsmith I accept the #bigwilliechallenge. Time to get in shape. Goodbye cookies hello spinach!! #dadbod.”

Actor Flex Alexander, 51, offered up a bathroom picture to accept the challenge.

“Ok @willsmith ok @therealchrisspencer it’s on and i accept the #bigwilliechallenge no trainers no cheating! Create your own workout program and meals! Let’s gooooooooooo,” he wrote.

Marlon Wayans, 48, joined in, saying, “Hey @willsmith posting my dad body/quarantine body too… f– it! Wait a month… gonna post my transformation by my bday. I’ll have the best body of my life 7/23/2021 stay tuned. #dadbodychallenge.”

Actor and comedian Faizon Love, 52, also responded but his level of commitment is unclear.

He posted “I finally found something I’m better than @willsmith at @marlonwayans @therealchrisspencer @anthonyanderson stay in your lane sons💪.”

As reported by theGrio, Smith has signed up with YouTube to get his pandemic “bodddy odddy” in shape.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works! 😬 📷: @westbrook @aidan,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Smith has opened up about hitting the weight lost reset button. Back in 2019, he spoke about reaching the most he had ever weighed.

“For breakfast, I was having four or five muffins,” said the actor while on his wife Jada PInkett Smith’s talk show, Red Table Talk, per Insider. “‘Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule. I had a little vodka and that was pretty much my routine for the 10 days.”

“I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I had ever weighed in my entire life.”

Smith, who was once named one of the most handsome men in the world, said the weight gain was a result of being on vacation. He goes on to say a strict diet helped him lose weight and he no longer needed the blood pressure medication he was on for 10 years.

