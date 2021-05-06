NY boy, 4, buys $2,600 worth of ‘Spongebob’ popsicles on Amazon

Jennifer Bryant, the boy's mother, is a mom to three boys and is a student at NYU

The mom of a four-year-old Brooklyn boy is getting help from supporters online after her son ordered $2,600 worth of popsicles from Amazon.

Noah Bryant ordered 51 cases of popsicles leaving his mom, a social work student, with the bill.

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe to help Jennifer Bryant pay the exorbitant costs, writing, “Meet 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn, NY who loves SpongeBob sooo much that he managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon and had them sent to his Auntie’s house. If you’re wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles.”

Jennifer is a mom to three boys and is a student at NYU. “As a parent to a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah’s Education and additional supports,” she wrote.

The GoFundMe raised more than $5,800. The fund’s organizer is a fellow student at the Silver School of Social Work at NYU.

GoFundMe Created to Pay Off 4 Year Old's $2,000+ SpongeBob Popsicle Debt #SpongeBob https://t.co/GaZT88DGyE pic.twitter.com/dllHmqXVfI — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) May 6, 2021

Katie Schloss also shared an adorable photo of the boy eating one of the popsicles on Instagram.

Accidental purchases by kids have resulted in several lawsuits against companies like Apple, Amazon, and Google. Several credit card companies offer zero liability and fraud protection, but the lines are unclear when it comes to purchases by children.

Several lawsuits from 2014 are responsible for many in-app or online purchases requiring an additional password to complete a purchase.

Experts advise parents to enable parental controls on social media apps and search engines to prevent in-app or accidental purchases.

“It does give you a teachable moment to sit down with your kid and talk about being responsible financially, and that you don’t have my permission to spend the money,” Jim Steyer of Common Sense Media told the New York Times.

In the case of Noah and his popsicles, Amazon couldn’t take them back because they are perishable.

