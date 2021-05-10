Publix pharmacies offer walk-in COVID vaccines in 7 states

The supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Publix pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all of their locations across seven states.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, subject to availability.

The website still offers appointments as well.

Publix had already been offering walk-in availability at stores in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Ashia Rivers, 17, of Havre De Grace, Maryland, gets her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes about a week after President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate that requires pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

Florida health statistics show that as of Sunday, 7,021,068 people have completed the series of doses required to be fully vaccinated, with either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. That represents about 33% of the state’s population.

Another 2,244,748 people — or about 10% of Florida’s population — have had at least one dose.

