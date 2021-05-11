Don Lemon to co-host new CNN podcast with Chris Cuomo

The two news anchors are known for their humorous exchanges

Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are coming together for a new podcast.

The two CNN anchors who are known for voicing their opinions and relishing in controversial conversations are coming together to host The Handoff per The Hollywood Reporter.

Don Lemon and Christ Cuomo Image: CNN

“If you want unscripted, honest conversations about what matters, what you’re talking about, the way you talk about it – then listen to this podcast,” said Lemon to The Hollywood Reporter. “If you’re not easily offended, then this is the podcast for you. If you are easily offended, then this is definitely the podcast for you. We’re going to toughen you up.”

The new show is based on the impromptu conversations between the two anchors at the conclusion of Cuomo’s 9 p.m. program Cuomo Prime Time, and Lemon’s 10 p.m. show CNN Tonight.

The two are known for their humorous exchanges.

Back in January, they made headlines when Lemon jokingly came out as openly Black, as reported by The Wrap.

“I have a confession. I have an announcement,” said Lemon.

“It’s just between us. Go on,” replied Cuomo.

“I am Black,” said Lemon. “Openly?” asked Cuomo.

Lemon responded with a straight face, “Openly Black.”

Cuomo’s eyes widened and he responds jokingly, “Wow. I don’t know what to say.” The two eventually chuckle.

The show will air on Apple Podcast’s CNN channel when Apple podcast subscriptions debuts later this month.

Lemon has a lot on his plate. Aside from the new podcast, the CNN host recently made headlines after announcing last month he is ready to start a family with his partner, per theGrio.

Lemon virtually appeared on The Tamron Hall Show where he revealed to the host his plans for growing a family.

He shared the likely plans he and his fiancé, Tim Malone have for adding children to their home, but not immediately.

“Listen, we got to get married first,” Lemon said to the excited talk show host. “And we’re waiting for COVID to be over to do that because I just don’t think it’s a good time to get married do it during COVID. Now we want to be able to celebrate with our friends, we want to be able to celebrate safely.”

The 55-year-old anchor added he was unsure of what method the couple would use to start their family.

“So we’re thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it. Tim is definitely going to have to be the one that to have the kid because he’s younger – his body will bounce back,” he joked.

Lemon and Malone have been engaged since April 2019. Malone proposed while celebrating his own birthday, and used the couple’s dogs to help pop the question. The CNN anchor shared the moment on Instagram.

“He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon wrote.

Additional reporting by DeMicia Inman

