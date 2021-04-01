Don Lemon says he’s ‘thinking about starting a family’ with fiancé Tim Malone

Lemon joked that Malone will have to carry the baby since he's younger and his 'body will bounce back'

News anchor and author Don Lemon virtually appeared on The Tamron Hall Show where he revealed to the host his plans for growing a family.

Lemon shared the likely plans he and his fiancé Tim Malone have for adding children to their home, but not immediately.

“Listen, we got to get married first,” Lemon said to the excited talk show host. “And we’re waiting for COVID to be over to do that because I just don’t think it’s a good time to get married do it during COVID. Now we want to be able to celebrate with our friends, we want to be able to celebrate safely.”

The 55-year-old anchor added he was unsure of what method the couple would use to start their family.

“So we’re thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it. Tim is definitely going to have to be the one that to have the kid because he’s younger his body will bounce back,” he joked.

Lemon and Malone have been engaged since April 2019. Malone proposed while celebrating his own birthday, and used the couple’s dogs to help pop the question. The CNN anchor shared the moment on Instagram.

“He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon wrote.

While he and his fiancé keep busy planning a wedding and starting a family, Lemon continues to use his platform to inform his audience on news and political events. The Los Angeles Times reported as former officer Derek Chauvin stands trial for George Floyd’s death, Lemon kept time for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

“Eight minutes and 46 seconds … that’s a long time,” Lemon said Monday on CNN Tonight. “You’ve heard that’s how long white police officer … Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, as he begged for his life.”

He continued, “[W]e learned today that it was much longer than that. He stayed on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. So I just want to put something up on the screen for you as I’m doing this … I’m going to run a clock on the screen for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

It’s an excruciatingly long time — much longer than you think. And it goes on and on and on.”

The journalist also recently released a new book, This Is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism, reflecting on life experiences, society, and history. theGrio reported during an interview with PEOPLE. The CNN anchor discussed the book and the deeper meaning behind it. He shared James Baldwin‘s essay collection The Fire Next Time served as his core inspiration.

“When James Baldwin said, ‘No more water the fire next time’ — we’re in the fire. And I think we don’t have any more fires,” he remarked. “So we need to put this one out. We need to deal with this one.”

He continued, “That book is filled with passion. I feel like James Baldwin, that book just kind of rolled out of him in like, a night or two. … That is the same sort of thing, and I think the way, the most honest way that I can be, is just to say it, right?”

