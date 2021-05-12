Joe Budden fires podcast co-hosts, dares them to take legal action

After a fury of tweets and behind the scenes drama surfaced, fans speculated the team was crumbling for quite some time

Loading the player...

Host and rapper Joe Budden took to Twitter Wednesday to confirm the Joe Budden Podcast with co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay has officially ended.

After a fury of tweets and behind the scenes drama surfaced, fans speculated the team was crumbling for quite some time.

“From this point forward, you are fired and you’re not welcome back,” said Budden, 40, about his ex-podcast partners during the since-deleted episode that aired this week, per New York Post. “Y’all take that f–king dark energy, that arrogance and that entitlement somewhere else.”

Rory and Mal disappeared from the bi-weekly podcast during which the men would discuss all things popular culture, first airing in 2015. During their absence, the men were replaced with two of Budden’s other friends, but then Rory and Mal returned.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT

Read More: Don Lemon to co-host new CNN podcast with Chris Cuomo

On Wednesday, Budden deleted the latest episode of the podcast which was expected to explain what caused the initial rift among the three.

“We gonna do this since Rory thinks he has so many options here, he somehow feels like he’s still running the show. He still feels like he has choices and options, he feels like he’s entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract and from this point forward you are fired and you are not welcome back,” allegedly said Budden on the deleted episode, reported by Brobible.

Joe Budden Violating Rory and Mal and then Firing Rory 😳😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9skG6MiLFt — Snoop $DOGE 🐶(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) May 12, 2021

Budden goes on to suggest the men do not take legal action.

“Everything is good over here, you n***** can audit, you n***** can sue, you’re going to lose. You both gotta move now.”

Read More: Dear Mama: ‘Dear Culture’ podcast talks redefining motherhood

Budden took to Twitter to address fan questions about the now-viral audio.

“Fam y’all deleted it in the middle of me listening smh lmao,” tweeted a user to which Budden responded, “Sorry not sorry.”

Fam y’all deleted it in the middle of me listening smh lmao — Shiv (@yoursteppappy) May 12, 2021

Another fan asked: “So it’s over over heh? @JoeBudden.” The podcast host responded: “100000%.”

Another Twitter user, who was allegedly able to hear the episode before it was deleted, said Budden “violated” his former co-hosts the entire episode.

The Twitter user claims: Rory wanted ownership of their Spotify deal, but Joe said no. They also claim the men wanted to audit the finances tied to the show, but he refused.

In 2003, Budden rose to fame with his Grammy-nominated classic “Pump It Up.” He had a short stint on Love & Hip Hop: New York and ultimately became known for “his tell it like it personality.” He has become synonymous with his Twitter rants as well as exiting a show.

In 2017 he left Complex’s daily show Everyday Struggle, where he served as the host alongside Nadeska Alexis and DJ Akademiks. The platform announced his departure with a statement saying:

“Joe Budden is not continuing as a host on Everyday Struggle in 2018,” Complex told Billboard at the time. “The show will be back in the New Year with all-new episodes and guests. We wish Joe all the best and thank him for a great 2017.”

Budden also took to Twitter to air his grievances with that show.

“I created that show… I’ll create another if need be… & another & another….. it’s when u CANT create that you move WITHOUT integrity….,” he tweeted out.

He claimed “internal chaos” is the reason he left that show.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

