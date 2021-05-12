Trump family members ‘inappropriately close’ to Secret Service agents, book reveals

"Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" has news on Donald Trump's own daughter and former daughter-in-law.

A new book is alleging that members of the Trump family became “inappropriately — and perhaps dangerously — close” to Secret Service agents during the last presidential administration.

The book, Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, was written by Carol Leonnig, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Washington Post. A copy of Zero Fail was obtained by The Guardian.

Vanessa Haydon Trump (left) and Tiffany Trump (right) became “inappropriately — and perhaps dangerously — close” to Secret Service agents, a new book alleges. (Photos by Alec Tabak/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to the English news outlet, Leonnig writes that Vanessa Trump, 43, the former wife of Donald Trump, Jr., “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.” She filed for divorce in 2018, and Trump Jr. began dating Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Leonnig noted that the agent involved was not assigned to Vanessa’s detail, and he did not face any disciplinary action.

Additionally, Tiffany Trump, the former president’s 27-year-old daughter, reportedly broke up with her boyfriend and started “spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail.”

The Guardian reports that a passage in Leonnig’s book says leadership in the organization “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent.”

Tiffany Trump and the agent both reportedly denied that anything inappropriate was taking place, however, he was ultimately reassigned. Agents are strictly prohibited from engaging in personal relationships with people they protect.

Leonnig, who joined the Post staff in 2000, won the Pulitzer in 2015 for her reporting on security failures within the protection organization. She also reported extensively on Russian election interference and the campaign of Donald Trump.

Leonnig is also the co-author of A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America.

Her new book also details the former president’s opinion on the type of agents he wanted on his family’s details. He reportedly demanded that none of the Secret Service agents who protected him or his family be overweight or short.

