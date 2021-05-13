Mike Esterman responds to Wendy Williams calling him ‘childish’ after breakup reports

Esterman is one of the first men with whom Williams has been publicly photographed since her divorce was finalized.

Mike Esterman is responding to Wendy Williams, who called him “childish” on her show this week after the couple broke up.

In an interview with Page Six, Esterman, 55, said he wasn’t surprised by the remark. “Of course she has to have the last word,” he said, “and because she is the kind of person that she is, she’s the only thing that will make herself look best.”

Mike Esterman (left) has responded to being called “childish” by ex-girlfriend Wendy Williams (right) on her show after their recent split. (Photos: Instagram and Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

On her talk show, Williams, 56, expressed frustration that Esterman had previously interviewed with the tabloid, confirming their breakup.

“I didn’t say anything [publicly about it] because I’m that grown. We would’ve had this discussion way behind the scenes,” Williams said on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown. But since childish ones — Mike — well, he’s giving quotes!”

She confirmed the two broke up due to their distance apart and the fact that they both keep busy schedules.

“Mike is in Maryland. You guys keep asking, ‘Where is Mike?’ I’m like, Mike has a job; he’s a contractor slash social influencer, and whatever he has going on, whatever he does,” Williams said, “Mike is a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other.”

Esterman said he didn’t have a lot of time with Williams. He also added that he didn’t think the pair “had that big of a relationship to begin with, other than getting to know each other on a few dates.”

Williams echoed those same sentiments on her show, saying, “We were never boyfriend and girlfriend, so it wasn’t a thing.”

The two were introduced through a “Date Wendy” segment on her show.

Esterman is one of the first men with whom Williams has been publicly photographed since her divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized last year.

