Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker to star in Bravo spinoff ‘Kandi: OLG Project’

The new show will follow the lives of the reality TV couple, the OLG trio, and restaurant staff as they work together to make their family business a success.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, serial entrepreneur, and musician Kandi Burruss-Tucker is getting a spin-off show on Bravo. The show is tentatively titled Kandi OLG Project and expected to premiere later in 2021, Variety reports.

On Friday, Burruss confirmed the good news on her Instagram, saying she’s looking forward to the big family debut.

“I’m so excited that @bravotv announced our @oldladygang series is coming later this year! I was sad last year when it got put on hold because of Covid. I’m thankful for the blessing to be able to get back to it!,” said Burruss.

“Y’all already have seen how hilarious @mamajoyce1_, #AuntNora, & #AuntBertha can be but just wait until you meet some of our team at #OLG! I promise that you will be entertained!

The show will document the lives of wife and husband duo Burruss-Tucker and her husband, Todd Tucker, as they work with the famously spicy OLG trio and restaurant staff, according to the entertainment, culture, and gossip site LoveBScott.

Many fans are comparing it to Bravo’s other hit, Vanderpump Rules which was headlined by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and delved into the day-to-day happenings of her restaurant SUR.

“I can’t wait for Kandi OLG! I think it’s going to be like a vanderpump rules!!,” said one Twitter user in response to the news.

Burruss’ Atlanta family restaurant, Old Lady Gang, specializes in southern soul food-esque cuisine. It was created in 2016 by Burruss and Tucker who is also a TV producer.

Burruss’ mother, Joyce Jones (better known as Momma Joyce to RHOA fans), and two maternal aunts, Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, comprise the OLG trio.

“If there’s one thing that you don’t have to question, when it comes to these three firecrackers, is that family truly comes first as far as they’re concerned. They’re three enthusiastic sisters from Atlanta that certainly know their way around a kitchen,” reads the restaurant website.

The former Xscape member is also the owner of the pleasure and intimacy product line Bedroom Kandi, the clothing store, Tags Boutique, and the cosmetic line Kandi Koated Cosmetics. In Nov. 2020, the couple opened another restaurant, Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta, named for their youngest daughter, Blaze Tucker.

“I’m good all by myself but I’m a force when we’re together! @todd167 & I have done it again. Finally got @blazesteakandseafood open & we’re so excited! Stop by this weekend!,” said Burruss in a post celebrating the restaurant opening.

Burruss’ mother and aunts have made recurring appearances on the show since Burruss joined the RHOA cast in 2009.

