Simon Guobadia offers $50K if fans can find proof of cheating in marriage

He's also offered an additional $25,000 for anyone who could prove he's cheated on his new fiancee, also of "RHOA" circles.

Reality shows are full of drama by nature, but the latest romantic plot twist to come out of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise is extra messy.

Simon Guobadia, the newly-announced fiancé of RHOA’s Porsha Williams and estranged soon-to-be ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, announced a contest with a $50,000 prize to anyone who can prove he cheated on his spouse.

Porsha Williams (left) recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia (right), the ex-husband of one of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars. (Instagram)

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Let’s have some fun. If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting on you.”

“In the meantime,” he continued, “we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé, Porsha. Let’s get to some facts.”

He also offered an additional $25,000 for anyone who could prove he’s cheated on Williams.

Comments on the post were disabled.

Talk of this love triangle has dominated Black Twitter and media cycles this week since Williams made the Instagram-post announcement that the relationship between her and her ex-castmate’s former love began “a month ago.”

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics,” Williams shared, “but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

She wrote that she and Falynn Guobadia “are not friends.”

For her part, the soon-to-be ex-Mrs. Guobadia also has had her say. “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” she posted on Instagram. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

Simon Guobadia is an Atlanta businessman, the chief executive officer of SIMCOL Group, which is a holding company for several businesses, including ones in entertainment and film production.

