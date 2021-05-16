Rapper Lil Reese shot in Chicago, in stable condition

The shooting took place at 9:50 a.m.

Rapper Lil Reese was one of three men whom were shot on Saturday in Chicago at a parking garage. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a issue surrounding a stolen truck.

TMZ reported that a Dodge Durango was stolen and at least one of the men was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, reportedly told police that he had nothing to do with the stolen car, but was directing the men to the Grand Plaza Parking garage on the city’s North Side to buy marijuana.

Lil Reese, an artist in the Chicago drill rap scene, is known for his collaboration with Chief Keef on the 2012 single “I Don’t Like.” In an Instagram story, he shared the message “God Is Great” after the shooting.

Lil Reese speaks after the shooting incident pic.twitter.com/OherdYW7mM — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 16, 2021

According to a police report, a man had a GPS tracking device on the stolen Dodge Durango which showed its location. The man’s father found the truck and tried to detain the men inside of it when someone else came and opened fire on the vehicle, causing it to hit a pillar, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The shooting took place at 9:50 a.m. in the first block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Chicago Fire Department. The men in the car stepped outside the truck to “exchange” fire, according to sources.

A 27-year-old man who was shot multiple times was also taken to Northwestern where he’s in critical condition. A 20-year-old, who was shot twice in the knee, was taken to Stroger Hispital and is in stable condition.

According to CWB Chicago, a public safety account covering Chicago’s North Side, when police arrived, two people were shot and the truck appeared to have been crashed with four visible bullet holes in it.

A graphic video then surfaced online of the rapper, who was grazed in the eye, bleeding profusely on the ground. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he’s in stable condition. A man could be heard yelling, “That b—- stole my car!”

“Look at Lil Reese! Look at Lil Reese out here leaking!” the woman behind the camera was heard yelling as sirens blared in the background.

In 2019, the rapper was in critical condition after being shot in the neck at an intersection in a Chicago suburb by a man with an assault rifle. He then shared a photo of his sutured neck on Instagram with the caption, “Made 4 it. Lifes a gamble I got hella luck.”

