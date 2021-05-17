2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards thrill with Anthony Mackie, Leslie Jones and more

The ceremony featured fun sketches, emotional wins and plenty of stars

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards returned on Sunday night with plenty of wins, laughs, and golden popcorn to go around.

The Leslie Jones-hosted award show aired live from Los Angeles and featured many celebrity appearances from fan-favorite actors like Anthony Mackie, Yara Shahidi, Regé-Jean Page, and more. After a year of isolation for many, movies and TV kept many of us entertained all year long, and the MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrated the magic of storytelling on screen.

Check out what you may have missed at last night’s awards show below:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Exterior of Hollywood Palladium hosting The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LeslieVision

Parodying the popular Disney+ MCU series, the show kicked off with a Leslie Jones version of Wandavision, with the host finding herself inside sitcoms from different decades in television history. From Good Times to Family Matters, the hilarious opening sketch saw Jones playing some of the most beloved Black sitcom characters, including a fun turn as Steve Urkel.

Not only did Jones host the award show, but she also took home Best Comedic Performance for her role in Coming 2 America.

The #MTVAwards opened with a WandaVision recreation featuring host Leslie Jones! pic.twitter.com/sHtwTs8deg — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 17, 2021

Anthony Mackie takes center stage

After starring in the acclaimed Marvel series Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie went home with two awards by the end of Sunday night’s ceremony. Mackie won Best Hero and Best Duo alongside his costar, Sebastian Stan, an exciting victory lap after the Disney+ series ended a little under a month ago.

Speaking to the challenging year many have had, Mackie shared in his speech, “Everything that’s happened in the past year and half has been literally a, um- a very hard experience. But we’ve gotten through it, and we’re stronger for it.”

Live from Washington Heights

Weeks ahead of its highly anticipated debut, the ceremony also featured an exclusive clip from In the Heights. Based on the Lin Manuel Miranda musical of the same name, the movie stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Miranda himself. Highlighting the song “Carnaval del Barrio,” the clip features plenty of rapping, singing and dancing fans are expecting in the adaptation. Check out the clip below:

The Bridgerton effect

The hit Netflix series just can’t quit. After premiering in Christmas 2020, Bridgerton continues its winning streak, with breakout star Regé-Jean Page taking home Best Breakthrough Performance at the ceremony. Page appeared virtually to accept the award and immediately tweeted after winning. He wrote in his tweet, “Thank you @MTVAwards! Thank you to everyone who made the work, thank you everyone who enjoyed the work – sharing these moments and these stories is a real privilege.”

A tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Presented by Yara Shahidi, Chadwick Boseman posthumously won for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Accepting the award on his behalf, Shahidi shared on the stage, “I’m so honored to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman…I know I speak for myself, his legion of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honored to celebrate his art today and every day.”

You can check out more content from the star-studded night, including a complete winner’s list, at the ceremony’s official website here.

