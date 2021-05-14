Everything you need to know about the 2021 ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

This year, MTV will also air the first-ever 'unscripted' version of the ceremony on Monday



The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back! Broadcasted live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16th, the annual ceremony is set to honor all of the major releases in TV and film in what has been a jam-packed year of content, especially from streaming services.

Back after postponing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show’s already announced nominations include major films from the past year, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Malcolm & Marie, Judas and the Black Messiah, and more.

While we gear up for an epic night celebrating the best and brightest in TV & film, read below to catch up on everything you need to know about the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

It’s a Leslie Jones kind of night

That’s right, the hilarious Leslie Jones is our host for this year’s ceremony. Joining the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more, the comedian and actress told her fans to “get ready for some fun, y’all!” when announcing her latest gig. She is also nominated herself at the ceremony this year for her role in this year’s hit, Coming 2 America.

Stars, stars and more stars

MTV has announced who is presenting at the 2021 awards ceremony, and if the list is any indication, viewers are in for a star-studded night. Stars like Falcon and the Winter Solider‘s Anthony Mackie, Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji, Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians, and more will be appearing in the highly-anticipated show.

A moving tribute

The late Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated at this year’s ceremony for his critically acclaimed performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. As theGrio previously reported, Boseman was honored in MTV’s Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time special last year. In addition, the late actor received the Hero for the Ages award in December 2020.

Reality TV gets to shine

If you’ve ever felt like your favorite reality TV shows never get recognition during awards season, then look no further. For the first time, MTV announced this year they will also have the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Stretching the show into two nights, the “Unscripted” version will air on Monday, May 17th.

And who knows what else is in store for the live event this weekend! Be sure to tune into the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards airing live on Sunday, May 16, at 9PM ET/PT, followed by the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” on Monday, May 17, at 9PM ET/PT.

