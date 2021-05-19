Lil Jon to star in HGTV home renovation show

"I love walking into someone's house and turning it upside down," said the new host of "Lil Jon Wants to Do What?"

Loading the player...

Crunk music star Lil Jon is coming to the HGTV Network with a home renovation show.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? will find the Southern rapper/producer convincing “skeptical homeowners” to take on “startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.” He’ll be partnered with DIY Network personality Anitra Mecadon, from its Mega Dens.

Lil Jon attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami last February in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM)

The show will debut this summer and tape around the Atlanta area, where Lil Jon’s based. One of his unconventional ideas is building a “fully decked-out speakeasy” in one homeowner’s basement.

“His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality,” HGTV wrote in a statement.

Lil Jon is the second rapper to get a home-design show. Vanilla Ice had a short-lived show doing over-the-top renovations in 2012 on DIY Network.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith, Lisa Ling unpack Black-Asian divide on ‘RTT’

“With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations,” HGTV officials said.

The network tweeted an announcement of its new program.

<New Show> GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Jon, reveals his passion for renovation in "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?"



Follow Lil Jon & expert designer/builder Anitra Mecadon (Mega Dens), as they win over home DIYers with a not-so-typical vision for their renovations. Coming this summer! pic.twitter.com/HcUJ0xOD0r — HGTV (@hgtv) May 18, 2021

One user replied, “Okay. Let’s get it on then!”

In his statement, as reported by Complex, Lil Jon wrote, “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

